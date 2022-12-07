DCP is seeking an Assessment and
Resolution Officer to join their
Executive Services team on a short term basis until 24 February 2023.
The role is responsible for:
As an
Assessment and Resolution Officer, you will provide expert and timely advice
and consultation services on a range of child protection related complaints
based on significant discipline knowledge of government, International
Standards (ISO) and specific Central Complaints and Feedback Unit policies and
procedures.
About You
The
successful candidate will have experience in managing extremely sensitive and
complex issues, complaints and problems, and initiating, formulating and
actioning solutions to resolve complaints based on the practical interpretation
of policies, procedures and relevant legislation.
You will
have exceptional interpersonal, written and oral communication skills, with the
ability to exercise confidentiality, resilience and sound judgement that enable
the provision of accurate and actionable advice to key stakeholders and
clients.