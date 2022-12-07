ASSESSMENT AND RESOLUTION OFFICER

Reference 7R9F9B95
Job Reference:
7R9F9B95
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$95,588-$101,109
Classification:
ASO6
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
07 Dec 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • ASO6 ($95,588- $101,109 per annum + 10.5% Super)
  • Key role within a high functioning and collaborative team
  • Provide specialist advice & support a high standard of customer service

Role Details

DCP is seeking an Assessment and Resolution Officer to join their Executive Services team on a short term basis until 24 February 2023.

The role is responsible for:

As an Assessment and Resolution Officer, you will provide expert and timely advice and consultation services on a range of child protection related complaints based on significant discipline knowledge of government, International Standards (ISO) and specific Central Complaints and Feedback Unit policies and procedures.

About You

The successful candidate will have experience in managing extremely sensitive and complex issues, complaints and problems, and initiating, formulating and actioning solutions to resolve complaints based on the practical interpretation of policies, procedures and relevant legislation.

You will have exceptional interpersonal, written and oral communication skills, with the ability to exercise confidentiality, resilience and sound judgement that enable the provision of accurate and actionable advice to key stakeholders and clients.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Claire Di Carlo, Manager, Complaints Unit
08 8226 6622

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.