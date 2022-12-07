DCP is seeking an Assessment and Resolution Officer to join their Executive Services team on a short term basis until 24 February 2023.

The role is responsible for:

As an Assessment and Resolution Officer, you will provide expert and timely advice and consultation services on a range of child protection related complaints based on significant discipline knowledge of government, International Standards (ISO) and specific Central Complaints and Feedback Unit policies and procedures.

About You

The successful candidate will have experience in managing extremely sensitive and complex issues, complaints and problems, and initiating, formulating and actioning solutions to resolve complaints based on the practical interpretation of policies, procedures and relevant legislation.

You will have exceptional interpersonal, written and oral communication skills, with the ability to exercise confidentiality, resilience and sound judgement that enable the provision of accurate and actionable advice to key stakeholders and clients.