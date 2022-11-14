CARE AND PROTECTION WORKER

The Department for Child
Protection (DCP) plays a key role in the protection of children, young people
and their families within South Australia. The department provides support to
vulnerable children and young people to be safe, strong and connected.
The
Region
Port Pirie is a seaport on the east coast of
the Spencer Gulf, 223 km north of Adelaide and has a population of just over
17,000 people. The Council area includes the city of Port Pirie, a historically
significant city and busy commercial regional centre, as well as the rural
towns of Crystal Brook, Redhill, Koolunga, Wandearah, Mundoora, Napperby and
Warnertown.
The Port Pirie office employs approximately
30 people and is one of five offices in the northern region. As a member of
this team, you will work with other professionals to deliver child protection
services to children and families in the local community of Port Pirie and
surrounding areas.
Benefits of
working with DCP in the Region:
- an opportunity
to collaborate with local government, non-government and community to
achieve collective outcomes
- an opportunity
to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable children and young people
- a strong
community culture and multidisciplinary team
- the opportunity
to work across a wide variety of work settings in regional, rural and
remote areas
- access to
professional development and support networks that will foster skills and
develop leadership
- flexible work
practices
This is a unique opportunity to work
alongside the local community and support good outcomes for that community. You
can find out more about the benefits of working with DCP in Port Pirie
click here.