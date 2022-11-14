CARE AND PROTECTION WORKER

Reference 6Q2AAD06
Job Reference:
6Q2AAD06
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Port Pirie
Salary Range:
$65,606-$69,919
Classification:
OPS3
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
14 Nov 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy Available until 1 December 2023
  • Connect clients to culturally appropriate services and community networks
  • Undertake child and family support project work

Role Details

Join the DCP Port Pirie office as a Care and Protection Worker.

The Care and Protection Worker is responsible for:

  •         Undertaking case management activities, including investigating child protection matters relating to children and their families to ensure that high quality standards of care for children placed in alternative care is maintained, whilst ensuring that the services you provide are culturally appropriate for Aboriginal children, their families and communities.
  •         Assisting in the development and implementation of team projects and group activities which aim to enhance the lives of children under the Guardianship of the Minister.   
  •         Supporting families and enhance family relationships in a culturally appropriate manner including providing information and support to carers.

About you

To be successful in this role, you will have experience in dealing with conflict situations, including managing complex and challenging behaviours of parents and children.  You will also have demonstrated experience in providing high level advice and assistance to clients and staff and the ability to maintain positive, collaborative and respectful working relationships with a wide range of key stakeholders.

You will have a passion and ability to initiate opportunities and identify innovative solutions to enhance child safety outcomes for families living in remote Aboriginal communities using your knowledge of the Children and Young People (Safety) Act (CYPS) Act, and Families and Communities Act.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Michael Leedle, Manager
08 8638 4311

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.