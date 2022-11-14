CARE AND PROTECTION WORKER

The Department for Child Protection (DCP) plays a key role in the protection of children, young people and their families within South Australia. The department provides support to vulnerable children and young people to be safe, strong and connected.

The Region

Port Pirie is a seaport on the east coast of the Spencer Gulf, 223 km north of Adelaide and has a population of just over 17,000 people. The Council area includes the city of Port Pirie, a historically significant city and busy commercial regional centre, as well as the rural towns of Crystal Brook, Redhill, Koolunga, Wandearah, Mundoora, Napperby and Warnertown.

The Port Pirie office employs approximately 30 people and is one of five offices in the northern region. As a member of this team, you will work with other professionals to deliver child protection services to children and families in the local community of Port Pirie and surrounding areas.

Benefits of working with DCP in the Region:

an opportunity to collaborate with local government, non-government and community to achieve collective outcomes

an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable children and young people

a strong community culture and multidisciplinary team

the opportunity to work across a wide variety of work settings in regional, rural and remote areas

access to professional development and support networks that will foster skills and develop leadership

flexible work practices

This is a unique opportunity to work alongside the local community and support good outcomes for that community. You can find out more about the benefits of working with DCP in Port Pirie click here.