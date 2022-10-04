AHP2 SENIOR SOCIAL WORKER/PO2 SENIOR CASE MANAGER

Reference 5AC01D5B
img
Job Reference:
5AC01D5B
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$85,665-$99,241
Classification:
AHP2
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
04 Oct 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • x3 Full Time Term Vacancies available for up to 12 months
  • x1 Part Time Term Vacancy available for up to 12 months
  • Remuneration: AHP2 ($85,665 - $99,241 p.a)/PO2 ($85,665 - $94,801 p.a)

Role Details

The Kinship Assessment and Long Term Guardianship (SP) unit within our Out of Home Care directorate is currently seeking Senior Social Workers or Senior Case Managers to join their team.

In this role, you will be responsible for undertaking the professional assessment of carers, by reviewing all background information including information on various record management systems.

You will work in partnership with various stakeholders to assess the motivation and capacity of carers and assist carers during the course of the professional assessment process to ensure a safe care environment for children and young people under the Guardianship of the Chief Executive.

About You

We are looking for a motivated, organised individual who has knowledge and understanding of children and young people particularly in regards to developmental stages. You will have experience in planning, developing, implementing and evaluating interventions aimed at meeting the needs of clients, families and the organisation.

The successful applicant will also have the ability to apply culturally sensitive child protection practice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and community from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Kim Carroll, Supervisor
8463 3631

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.