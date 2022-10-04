AHP2 SENIOR SOCIAL WORKER/PO2 SENIOR CASE MANAGER

The Kinship Assessment and Long Term Guardianship (SP) unit within our Out of Home Care directorate is currently seeking Senior Social Workers or Senior Case Managers to join their team.

In this role, you will be responsible for undertaking the professional assessment of carers, by reviewing all background information including information on various record management systems.

You will work in partnership with various stakeholders to assess the motivation and capacity of carers and assist carers during the course of the professional assessment process to ensure a safe care environment for children and young people under the Guardianship of the Chief Executive.

About You

We are looking for a motivated, organised individual who has knowledge and understanding of children and young people particularly in regards to developmental stages. You will have experience in planning, developing, implementing and evaluating interventions aimed at meeting the needs of clients, families and the organisation.

The successful applicant will also have the ability to apply culturally sensitive child protection practice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and community from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.