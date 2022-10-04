AHP2 SENIOR SOCIAL WORKER/PO2 SENIOR CASE MANAGER

The Kinship
Assessment and Long Term Guardianship (SP) unit within our Out of Home Care directorate
is currently seeking Senior Social Workers or Senior Case Managers to join their team.
In this
role, you will be responsible for undertaking the professional assessment of
carers, by reviewing all background information including information on
various record management systems.
You will
work in partnership with various stakeholders to assess the motivation and
capacity of carers and assist carers during the course of the professional
assessment process to ensure a safe care environment for children and young
people under the Guardianship of the Chief Executive.
About You
We are looking for a motivated, organised
individual who has knowledge and understanding of children and young people
particularly in regards to developmental stages. You will have experience in
planning, developing, implementing and evaluating interventions aimed at
meeting the needs of clients, families and the organisation.
The successful
applicant will also have the ability to apply culturally sensitive child
protection practice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and
community from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.