The DCP Hindmarsh
Office currently has an exciting opportunity
to join their team as a Senior Practitioner.
As a
Senior Practitioner, you will be responsible for providing professional
guidance and direction, which enhances the capacity of Social Workers by
ensuring that contemporary principles are embedded into social work
practice.
You
will provide consultation, advice and training to DCP staff, government and
non-government agencies, including practice development of workers and quality
assurance through providing advice on improvements to service delivery.
About You
We are
looking for a confident individual who has the ability to develop and maintain
strong working relationships with people both within government, non-government
sector and community. You will have the ability to provide professional advice
on social work/case management matters through coaching and mentoring of peers
and other external professionals
You will
also have the ability to analyse complex problems and resolve matters that
demonstrate reflective practice.