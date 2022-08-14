SENIOR PRACTITIONER

Reference 0A72070E
Job Reference:
0A72070E
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Hindmarsh
Salary Range:
$84,399-$97,774
Classification:
AHP2
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
14 Aug 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy available until 13 October 2023
  • Provide mentoring and coaching to Social Workers
  • Provide practical advice on professional social work/ case management matters

Role Details

The DCP Hindmarsh Office currently has an exciting opportunity to join their team as a Senior Practitioner.

As a Senior Practitioner, you will be responsible for providing professional guidance and direction, which enhances the capacity of Social Workers by ensuring that contemporary principles are embedded into social work practice. 

You will provide consultation, advice and training to DCP staff, government and non-government agencies, including practice development of workers and quality assurance through providing advice on improvements to service delivery.

About You

We are looking for a confident individual who has the ability to develop and maintain strong working relationships with people both within government, non-government sector and community. You will have the ability to provide professional advice on social work/case management matters through coaching and mentoring of peers and other external professionals

You will also have the ability to analyse complex problems and resolve matters that demonstrate reflective practice.

Attachments

About the Business

The Department for Child Protection (DCP) plays a key role in the protection of children, young people and their families within South Australia. The department provides support to vulnerable children and young people to be safe, strong and connected.

Contact Us

Enquiries to Melissa Rowley, Supervisor
8406 2777

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.