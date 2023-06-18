OPS3 ABORIGINAL CHILD AND YOUTH WORKER, RESIDENTIAL CARE, POOL

Please disregard the 'Open to Everyone', this position is only open to applicants of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent only pursuant to Section 56 (2) of the Equal Opportunity Act, 1984

Are you passionate about helping to change the lives of children and young people who need it most?

Keen to support and mentor young people to thrive and participate in their community in a career that is both challenging and highly rewarding?

Then this is the role for you.

The Department for Child Protection is looking for people who are keen to make a difference in the lives of our state’s most vulnerable young people.

WE ARE ALSO SEEKING APPLICATIONS FROM PERSONS INTERESTED IN WORKING NIGHT SHIFT ONLY (FULL TIME AND PART TIME)





Supporting our Aboriginal children and families in DCP:

Department for Child Protection (DCP) is committed to increasing Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander participation in our workforce through our Aboriginal Action Plan and our Aboriginal Employment Strategy.

We aim to ensure that Aboriginal children in our care have the opportunity to have connection, culture, community, spiritual identity and that we support traditional ownership of the land through respect and celebration by the people around them and those who care for them.

The Department also recognises the disproportionately high representation of Aboriginal children and young people in care, and we are committed to ensuring that we engage workers that can offer cultural understanding, support and knowledge to both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal children and young people in our care.

CONSIDER A CAREER AS A CHILD AND YOUTH WORKER

As a Child and Youth Worker, you will be part of a team contributing to improving the social and living skills of children and young people in residential care, and assist in their effective transition into the community and/or reunification/reconnection with their families, family-based care providers or other suitable care options. You will assist in assessing their individual needs as well as ensuring that appropriate levels of their safety and supervision is maintained at all times. In this role, you will ensure children and young people have opportunities to experience education and opportunities for social, sporting and cultural activities.

Do you:

Have a willingness to complete CHC40313 Certificate IV in Child, Youth and Family Intervention within the first 12 months of your employment?

Have experience working with children / young people in a residential care or related setting?

Hold a current HLTAID004/HLTAID012 – Provide Emergency First Aid in an Education Care Setting Unit of Competency, or be willing to obtain one prior to an offer of employment?

Hold a current Australian driver’s licence (P2 or above) and be willing to regularly drive children and young people

You must be willing to:

Undergo a psychological assessment of a kind determined by the Chief Executive prior to commencing employment.

Undertake relevant medical and functional assessments to ensure your safety and suitability to perform the psychical aspects of this role.

Gain a Department of Human Services (DHS) Child Related Employment Screening (Working with Children Check) prior to commencing employment and during your employment with DCP.

Participate and successfully complete CHC40313 Certificate IV in Child, Youth and Family Intervention within the first 12 months which supports and develops your practice in this role.

Work shift work which includes nights, weekends and public holidays.

About our recruitment process:

Our recruitment is ongoing and you can apply at any time for this opportunity, as we undertake regular intakes throughout the year. These intakes vary depending on organisational needs. If you are recommended and placed in our Employment Pool, your application will remain active for 12 months. You could be contacted at any time during this period and offered an opportunity to commence employment with us (this will include initial induction and training).

If you have selected to only work the night shift roster, you will still be required to undertake the same selection process and complete the required training as those working a 24/7 shift roster. This information is included in the Frequently Asked Questions. Further information will be provided to you should you progress through the selection process on the training and induction for candidates only working night shift.

What else do I need to know?

Before applying, review all the essential requirements and special conditions as detailed in the attached Role Description and the Child and Youth Worker (C&YW) Job Demands Info Sheet. Please refer to the Frequently Asked Questions and other information about this role at the DCP Career Portal.

Our properties do not close, and the children and young people in our care require your attention and supervision at all times. Our shifts rotate and include AM, PM and active Night Shifts. The start and finish times may vary, however you will be required to work across all three shifts (unless you have selected night shift only). Shift work also involves working weekends and Public Holidays. You are strongly encouraged to consider this aspect of the role and whether it suits your current circumstances.

If you choose to only work nights (on a full time or part time basis) please indicate this as your preference in the application form. Further, more specific information on working night shift only is outlined in our Frequently Asked Questions.

Should you join our team, you will have access to:

A great salary and conditions of employment

Membership to the Department’s State Wide Aboriginal Training (SWAT)

You will be assigned an Aboriginal Mentor to help guide and offer you support

You will have access to the TAFE Aboriginal Access Centre to support you during your Certificate IV training

On the job training support from an experienced mentor and/or supervisor, including shadow shifts and mentoring during the early stages of your employment

How to apply:

You will be required to answer the mandatory behavioural questions and attach your cover letter and a current résumé/curriculum vitae prior to clicking 'SUBMIT'.

As the system times out after 20 minutes of inactivity, it is recommended that you click 'SAVE AND NEXT' to ensure that your application is retained. This ensures that you will be able to resume your application by clicking 'CONTINUE'.