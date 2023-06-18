OPS3 ABORIGINAL CHILD AND YOUTH WORKER, RESIDENTIAL CARE, POOL

Please
disregard the 'Open to Everyone', this position is only open to applicants of
Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent only pursuant to Section 56
(2) of the Equal Opportunity Act, 1984
Are
you passionate about helping to change the lives of children and young people
who need it most?
Keen
to support and mentor young people to thrive and participate in their community
in a career that is both challenging and highly rewarding?
Then
this is the role for you.
The
Department for Child Protection is looking for people who are keen to make a
difference in the lives of our state’s most vulnerable young people.
WE
ARE ALSO SEEKING APPLICATIONS FROM PERSONS INTERESTED IN WORKING NIGHT SHIFT
ONLY (FULL TIME AND PART TIME)
Supporting
our Aboriginal children and families in DCP:
Department for Child Protection (DCP) is committed to
increasing Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander participation in our
workforce through our Aboriginal
Action Plan and our Aboriginal Employment Strategy.
We aim to ensure that Aboriginal children in our care
have the opportunity to have connection, culture, community, spiritual identity
and that we support traditional ownership of the land through respect and
celebration by the people around them and those who care for them.
The Department also recognises the disproportionately
high representation of Aboriginal children and young people in care, and we are
committed to ensuring that we engage workers that can offer cultural
understanding, support and knowledge to both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal
children and young people in our care.
CONSIDER
A CAREER AS A CHILD AND YOUTH WORKER
As a Child and Youth Worker, you will be part of a team
contributing to improving the social and living skills of children and young
people in residential care, and assist in their effective transition into the
community and/or reunification/reconnection with their families, family-based
care providers or other suitable care options. You will assist in assessing
their individual needs as well as ensuring that appropriate levels of their
safety and supervision is maintained at all times. In this role, you will
ensure children and young people have opportunities to experience education and
opportunities for social, sporting and cultural activities.
Do
you:
- Have a willingness to complete CHC40313 Certificate IV
in Child, Youth and Family Intervention within the first 12 months of your
employment?
- Have experience working with children / young people in
a residential care or related setting?
- Hold a current HLTAID004/HLTAID012 – Provide Emergency
First Aid in an Education Care Setting Unit of Competency, or be willing to
obtain one prior to an offer of employment?
- Hold a current Australian driver’s licence (P2 or above)
and be willing to regularly drive children and young people
You
must be willing to:
- Undergo a psychological assessment of a kind determined
by the Chief Executive prior to commencing employment.
- Undertake relevant medical and functional assessments to
ensure your safety and suitability to perform the psychical aspects of this
role.
- Gain a Department of Human Services (DHS) Child Related
Employment Screening (Working with Children Check) prior to commencing
employment and during your employment with DCP.
- Participate and successfully complete CHC40313
Certificate IV in Child, Youth and Family Intervention within the first 12
months which supports and develops your practice in this role.
- Work shift work which includes nights, weekends and
public holidays.
About
our recruitment process:
Our recruitment is ongoing and you can apply at any time
for this opportunity, as we undertake regular intakes throughout the year.
These intakes vary depending on organisational needs. If you are
recommended and placed in our Employment Pool, your application will remain
active for 12 months. You could be contacted at any time during this period and
offered an opportunity to commence employment with us (this will include initial
induction and training).
If you have selected to only work the night shift
roster, you will still be required to undertake the same selection process and
complete the required training as those working a 24/7 shift roster. This
information is included in the Frequently
Asked Questions. Further information will be provided to you should
you progress through the selection process on the training and induction for
candidates only working night shift.
What
else do I need to know?
Before applying, review all the essential requirements
and special conditions as detailed in the attached Role Description and the
Child and Youth Worker (C&YW) Job Demands Info Sheet. Please refer to
the Frequently
Asked Questions and other information about this role at the DCP
Career Portal.
Our properties do not close, and the children and young
people in our care require your attention and supervision at all times.
Our shifts rotate and include AM, PM and active Night Shifts. The start
and finish times may vary, however you will be required to work across all
three shifts (unless you have selected night shift only). Shift work also
involves working weekends and Public Holidays. You are strongly
encouraged to consider this aspect of the role and whether it suits your
current circumstances.
If you choose to only work nights (on a full time or
part time basis) please indicate this as your preference in the application
form. Further, more specific information on working night shift only is
outlined in our Frequently Asked Questions.
Should you join our team, you will have access to:
- A great salary and conditions of employment
- Membership to the Department’s State Wide Aboriginal
Training (SWAT)
- You will be assigned an Aboriginal Mentor to help guide
and offer you support
- You will have access to the TAFE Aboriginal
Access Centre to support you during your Certificate IV training
- On the job training support from an experienced mentor
and/or supervisor, including shadow shifts and mentoring during the early
stages of your employment
How
to apply:
You will be required to answer the mandatory behavioural
questions and attach your cover letter and a current résumé/curriculum vitae
prior to clicking 'SUBMIT'.
As the system times out after 20 minutes of inactivity,
it is recommended that you click 'SAVE AND NEXT' to ensure that your
application is retained. This ensures that you will be able to resume your
application by clicking 'CONTINUE'.