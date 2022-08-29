AHP2 SENIOR SOCIAL WORKER/ PO2 SENIOR CASE MANAGER

Reference 4T04D522
Job Reference:
4T04D522
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Whyalla
Salary Range:
$84,399-$97,774
Classification:
AHP2
Engagement Type:
Multiple
Closing Date:
29 Aug 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • x1 Full Time Ongoing Vacancy
  • x1 Full Time Term Vacancy Available until 18 August 2023
  • Remuneration: AHP2 ($85,665 - $99,241 p.a)/PO2 ($85,665 - $94,801 p.a)

Role Details

We currently have multiple exciting opportunities to join the Whyalla office as a Senior Social Worker or a Senior Case Manager.

In this role, you will be able to use a solution based approach to successfully undertake complex case management, applying contemporary child protection frameworks, policies and procedures. You will use your reflective practice skills to review and reassess notifications of child abuse as new information is obtained through investigations and assessments with the safety of the child at the centre of all decisions.

You will be constantly evaluating risks of abuse and identifying any failures in the protection, care and management of children and making necessary reports in line with practice guidelines and policies. You will be able to substantiate decisions and actions by preparing both written and verbal reports which are concise, objective and based on evidence.

About You

We are looking for a motivated, organised individual who has knowledge and understanding of children and young people particularly in regards to developmental stages. The successful applicant will be able to remain objective, act impartially to successfully mediate any conflicts and achieve good outcomes. The successful candidate must be able to use investigative skills and review evidence to prepare and present findings both in writing and verbally.

In this role, you will also have the ability to apply culturally sensitive child protection practice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and community from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

Enquiries to Kimberly Wright, Supervisor
8648 8914

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time.