AHP2 SENIOR SOCIAL WORKER/ PO2 SENIOR CASE MANAGER

We
currently have multiple exciting opportunities to join the Whyalla office as a Senior
Social Worker or a Senior Case Manager.
In this
role, you will be able to use a solution based approach to successfully
undertake complex case management, applying contemporary child protection
frameworks, policies and procedures. You will use your reflective practice
skills to review and reassess notifications of child abuse as new information
is obtained through investigations and assessments with the safety of the child
at the centre of all decisions.
You will
be constantly evaluating risks of abuse and identifying any failures in the
protection, care and management of children and making necessary reports in
line with practice guidelines and policies. You will be able to
substantiate decisions and actions by preparing both written and verbal reports
which are concise, objective and based on evidence.
About You
We are
looking for a motivated, organised individual who has knowledge and
understanding of children and young people particularly in regards to
developmental stages. The successful applicant will be able to remain
objective, act impartially to successfully mediate any conflicts and achieve
good outcomes. The successful candidate must be able to use investigative
skills and review evidence to prepare and present findings both in writing and
verbally.
In this
role, you will also have the ability to apply culturally sensitive child
protection practice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and
community from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.