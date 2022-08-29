AHP2 SENIOR SOCIAL WORKER/ PO2 SENIOR CASE MANAGER

We currently have multiple exciting opportunities to join the Whyalla office as a Senior Social Worker or a Senior Case Manager.

In this role, you will be able to use a solution based approach to successfully undertake complex case management, applying contemporary child protection frameworks, policies and procedures. You will use your reflective practice skills to review and reassess notifications of child abuse as new information is obtained through investigations and assessments with the safety of the child at the centre of all decisions.

You will be constantly evaluating risks of abuse and identifying any failures in the protection, care and management of children and making necessary reports in line with practice guidelines and policies. You will be able to substantiate decisions and actions by preparing both written and verbal reports which are concise, objective and based on evidence.

About You

We are looking for a motivated, organised individual who has knowledge and understanding of children and young people particularly in regards to developmental stages. The successful applicant will be able to remain objective, act impartially to successfully mediate any conflicts and achieve good outcomes. The successful candidate must be able to use investigative skills and review evidence to prepare and present findings both in writing and verbally.

In this role, you will also have the ability to apply culturally sensitive child protection practice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and community from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.