AHP1 SOCIAL WORKER/ PO1 CASE MANAGER

Reference 9JAC89CD
img
Job Reference:
9JAC89CD
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Murraylands
Salary Range:
$66,469-$81,142
Classification:
AHP1
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
19 Sep 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • x2 Full Time Term Vacancies available for up to 6 months
  • x1 Full Time Term Vacancy available for up to 4 months
  • Provide a range of interventions for children and young people in care

Role Details

Start or consolidate your career as a Social Worker or a Case Manager with the DCP Murraylands office.

In this role you will provide effective case management services to respond to the needs of children and their families aligned to appropriate statutory guidelines. You will have the opportunity to assess the needs of children and families, and then plan and deliver a range of intervention strategies to safeguard children and promote positive outcomes.

This is a unique opportunity to assist families who are unable to effectively and safely care for their children and work in partnership with them to support a safe return of the child/children to their care. You will also work with children who have entered into the care of the Chief Executive and ensure that their development, stability and security is achieved.

About You

We are looking for a motivated, organised individual who has the ability to understand factors that contribute to child abuse within the context of child development, parenting, family and environmental factors and confidently apply this understanding to your work and the decisions you make. To be successful, you need to be a good communicator and have the ability to develop strong networks with key professionals and families. You will also be required to use your problem solving skills to respond to the needs of children and young people and ensure they are safe and free from risk.

Contact Us

Enquiries to Laine Wilson, Supervisor
8535 6200

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.