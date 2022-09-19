AHP1 SOCIAL WORKER/ PO1 CASE MANAGER

Start or consolidate your career as a Social Worker or a Case Manager with the DCP Murraylands office.

In this role you will provide effective case management services to respond to the needs of children and their families aligned to appropriate statutory guidelines. You will have the opportunity to assess the needs of children and families, and then plan and deliver a range of intervention strategies to safeguard children and promote positive outcomes.

This is a unique opportunity to assist families who are unable to effectively and safely care for their children and work in partnership with them to support a safe return of the child/children to their care. You will also work with children who have entered into the care of the Chief Executive and ensure that their development, stability and security is achieved.

About You

We are looking for a motivated, organised individual who has the ability to understand factors that contribute to child abuse within the context of child development, parenting, family and environmental factors and confidently apply this understanding to your work and the decisions you make. To be successful, you need to be a good communicator and have the ability to develop strong networks with key professionals and families. You will also be required to use your problem solving skills to respond to the needs of children and young people and ensure they are safe and free from risk.