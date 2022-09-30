TEAM LEADER, FINANCIAL OPERATIONS

Reference 5FA4B912
img
Job Reference:
5FA4B912
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$104,938-$113,435
Classification:
ASO7
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
30 Sep 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy Available until 3 October 2023
  • Develop & implement policy, projects and programs that deliver improved services
  • Flexible working arrangements may be negotiated

Role Details

The Financial Systems and Compliance team within our Finance and Corporate Services directorate is seeking a Team Leader, Financial Operations to join their team.

 

The Team Leader is responsible for:

 

  • Leading and overseeing the strategic planning and delivery of high quality financial services, systems and processes in support of agency financial compliance, control and reporting priorities and directions
  • Managing team performance in the delivery of financial operations functions, taxation reporting, financial related systems administration and training, compliance reviews and reporting, and other financial process or system improvements or projects.
  • Providing expert advice, consultancy and reports on a range of business and financial strategies, risks and issues to a range of stakeholders.

About You


We are looking for a self-motivated individual with experience in the management and delivery of a range of centralised finance functions and services within a large and complex work environment.

You will have sound critical thinking capability and the capacity to analyse and interrogate data and information from a variety of sources to resolve complex problems, while balancing service delivery needs.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Olivia Dimasi, Manager, Financial Systems and Compliance
8226 2737

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.