The Financial Systems and Compliance team within our Finance and
Corporate Services directorate is seeking a
Team Leader, Financial Operations to join their team.
The Team Leader is responsible for:
- Leading and overseeing the strategic
planning and delivery of high quality financial services, systems and processes
in support of agency financial compliance, control and reporting priorities and
directions
- Managing
team performance in the delivery of financial operations functions, taxation
reporting, financial related systems administration and training, compliance
reviews and reporting, and other financial process or system improvements or
projects.
- Providing expert advice, consultancy
and reports on a range of business and financial strategies, risks and issues
to a range of stakeholders.
About You
We
are looking for a self-motivated individual with experience in the management
and delivery of a range of centralised finance functions and services within a
large and complex work environment.
You
will have sound critical thinking capability and the capacity to analyse and
interrogate data and information from a variety of sources to resolve complex
problems, while balancing service delivery needs.