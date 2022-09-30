The Financial Systems and Compliance team within our Finance and Corporate Services directorate is seeking a Team Leader, Financial Operations to join their team.

The Team Leader is responsible for:

Leading and overseeing the strategic planning and delivery of high quality financial services, systems and processes in support of agency financial compliance, control and reporting priorities and directions

Managing team performance in the delivery of financial operations functions, taxation reporting, financial related systems administration and training, compliance reviews and reporting, and other financial process or system improvements or projects.

Providing expert advice, consultancy and reports on a range of business and financial strategies, risks and issues to a range of stakeholders.

About You





We are looking for a self-motivated individual with experience in the management and delivery of a range of centralised finance functions and services within a large and complex work environment.

You will have sound critical thinking capability and the capacity to analyse and interrogate data and information from a variety of sources to resolve complex problems, while balancing service delivery needs.