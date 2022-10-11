The
Out of Home Care directorate is seeking a Manager,
Service Contracts and Licensing to join their team.
The Manager,
Service Contracts and Licensing is responsible for:
·
Leading
and overseeing the strategic delivery of a range of complex and critical service
contract and licensing functions, which comply with DCP legislative and
operational requirements.
·
Managing
a team of contract managers and licensing officers to successfully deliver
contract management and licensing compliance functions.
·
Ensuring
that the development, implementation and ongoing performance of critical
service agreement contracts with service providers is met.
·
Providing
specialist advice in order to evaluate, improve and ensure the delivery of a
consistently high standard of contract management across the department.
About You
We are
looking for a confident individual with exceptional interpersonal and
communication skills to develop key strategic relationships and networks.
You will
have the ability to drive reforms through effective problem solving and use of
innovative approaches, whilst ensuring that those around you are supported
through these changes.
If you
have significant experience in working in a large finance or business
environment to plan, lead, implement, evaluate and manage multiple, complex
projects and tasks, then this may be the role for you.