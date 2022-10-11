MANAGER, SERVICE CONTRACTS AND LICENSING

Reference 9OE16238
img
Job Reference:
9OE16238
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$124,108
Classification:
MAS3
Engagement Type:
Ongoing
Closing Date:
11 Oct 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Ongoing Vacancy
  • Key role within a high functioning and collaborative team
  • Provide high level leadership, advice and specialist services

Role Details

The Out of Home Care directorate is seeking a Manager, Service Contracts and Licensing to join their team.

The Manager, Service Contracts and Licensing is responsible for:


·        Leading and overseeing the strategic delivery of a range of complex and critical service contract and licensing functions, which comply with DCP legislative and operational requirements.

·        Managing a team of contract managers and licensing officers to successfully deliver contract management and licensing compliance functions.

·        Ensuring that the development, implementation and ongoing performance of critical service agreement contracts with service providers is met.

·        Providing specialist advice in order to evaluate, improve and ensure the delivery of a consistently high standard of contract management across the department.

About You

We are looking for a confident individual with exceptional interpersonal and communication skills to develop key strategic relationships and networks.

You will have the ability to drive reforms through effective problem solving and use of innovative approaches, whilst ensuring that those around you are supported through these changes. 

If you have significant experience in working in a large finance or business environment to plan, lead, implement, evaluate and manage multiple, complex projects and tasks, then this may be the role for you.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Sue Barr, Executive Director, Out of Home Care
8463 6372

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.