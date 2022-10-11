The Out of Home Care directorate is seeking a Manager, Service Contracts and Licensing to join their team.

The Manager, Service Contracts and Licensing is responsible for:





· Leading and overseeing the strategic delivery of a range of complex and critical service contract and licensing functions, which comply with DCP legislative and operational requirements.

· Managing a team of contract managers and licensing officers to successfully deliver contract management and licensing compliance functions.

· Ensuring that the development, implementation and ongoing performance of critical service agreement contracts with service providers is met.

· Providing specialist advice in order to evaluate, improve and ensure the delivery of a consistently high standard of contract management across the department.

About You

We are looking for a confident individual with exceptional interpersonal and communication skills to develop key strategic relationships and networks.

You will have the ability to drive reforms through effective problem solving and use of innovative approaches, whilst ensuring that those around you are supported through these changes.

If you have significant experience in working in a large finance or business environment to plan, lead, implement, evaluate and manage multiple, complex projects and tasks, then this may be the role for you.