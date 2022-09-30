LEAD CLINICIAN, THERAPEUTIC CARER SUPPORT TEAM

Reference 8NB3892B
Job Reference:
8NB3892B
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$101,124-$108,467
Classification:
AHP3
Engagement Type:
Ongoing
Closing Date:
30 Sep 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Ongoing Vacancy
  • Provide leadership within a multidisciplinary team
  • Lead the design and delivery of staff and carer education programs and resources

Role Details

The Disability and Development unit within our Strategy, Partnerships and Reform directorate are seeking a Lead Clinician, Therapeutic Carer Support Team to join their team.

The Lead Clinician is responsible for:

  • Leading and coordinating assessment, planning and implementation of specialised interventions to support children, young people and their carers
  • Providing professional consultancy, advice and educational services to DCP staff and other government and non-government organisations, to achieve integrated therapeutic outcomes for children and young people
  • Developing and maintaining personal and professional skills within the In Care Therapeutic Program to support continuous improvement and high standards of service delivery
  • Providing supervision and support to In Care Therapeutic Program staff when required and linking team members with appropriate networks

About You

We are looking for a confident individual who is able to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing with a diverse range of stakeholders. You will contribute to service development relevant to children and young people with disabilities and challenging behaviour, particularly those in alternative care.

If you have a demonstrated understanding of the nature of disability and development delay, complex trauma and the impacts for children and young people and their carers, then this may be the role for you.

Contact Us

Enquiries to Julie Jensen, Manager, Disability and Development Services
0467 779 403

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.