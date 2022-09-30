The Disability and Development unit within our Strategy, Partnerships and Reform directorate are seeking a Lead Clinician, Therapeutic Carer Support Team to join their team.

The Lead Clinician is responsible for:





Leading and coordinating assessment, planning and implementation of specialised interventions to support children, young people and their carers

Providing professional consultancy, advice and educational services to DCP staff and other government and non-government organisations, to achieve integrated therapeutic outcomes for children and young people

Developing and maintaining personal and professional skills within the In Care Therapeutic Program to support continuous improvement and high standards of service delivery

Providing supervision and support to In Care Therapeutic Program staff when required and linking team members with appropriate networks

About You

We are looking for a confident individual who is able to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing with a diverse range of stakeholders. You will contribute to service development relevant to children and young people with disabilities and challenging behaviour, particularly those in alternative care.

If you have a demonstrated understanding of the nature of disability and development delay, complex trauma and the impacts for children and young people and their carers, then this may be the role for you.