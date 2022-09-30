LEAD CLINICIAN, THERAPEUTIC CARER SUPPORT TEAM

Essential Qualifications: An appropriate
degree or equivalent qualification in either Social Work, Psychology,
Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Pathology or Developmental
Education which entitles registration or membership with the relevant board or
association. All requirements to maintain registration or membership must be
fulfilled.
Persons of Australian Aboriginal or
Torres Strait Islander descent, who have the appropriate background and skills
but do not have the essential qualification, may apply for and be engaged/assigned
to the role of Social Worker and will be entitled to apply for any Allied
Health Professional roles requiring a qualification in Social Work within the
Department for Child Protection (DCP).
To find out more about this
role, including the key selection criteria and special conditions,
please click on the attached role description.
