The
Finance and Corporate Services directorate is seeking a Carer Payments Officer to join their team.
The
Carer Payments Officer is responsible for:
·
Providing
efficient administrative, data processing and information support services,
focusing on ensuring quality standards are maintained in relation to placements
and Carer Support Payments across the State-wide Out of Home Care System.
·
Undertaking
and assisting with quality checking, recording and verifying placement and
ensure the maintenance of accurate records and notes on the Connected Client
and Case Management System (C3MS) to facilitate timely Carer Support Payments
Statewide.
·
Providing
ranges of financial services and support to contribute to the effective
operation of the Carers Payment program including account and invoice payment
and processing.
About You
If you
have organised and have the ability to prioritise work to meet deadlines then
this may be the role for you.
The
successful applicant should have experience in providing administrative support
and be a good communicator that demonstrates attention to detail. You will also
have high levels of personal integrity and motivation and has the ability to
work collaboratively within a team.