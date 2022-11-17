The Finance and Corporate Services directorate is seeking a Carer Payments Officer to join their team.

The Carer Payments Officer is responsible for:

· Providing efficient administrative, data processing and information support services, focusing on ensuring quality standards are maintained in relation to placements and Carer Support Payments across the State-wide Out of Home Care System.

· Undertaking and assisting with quality checking, recording and verifying placement and ensure the maintenance of accurate records and notes on the Connected Client and Case Management System (C3MS) to facilitate timely Carer Support Payments Statewide.

· Providing ranges of financial services and support to contribute to the effective operation of the Carers Payment program including account and invoice payment and processing.

About You

If you have organised and have the ability to prioritise work to meet deadlines then this may be the role for you.

The successful applicant should have experience in providing administrative support and be a good communicator that demonstrates attention to detail. You will also have high levels of personal integrity and motivation and has the ability to work collaboratively within a team.