CARER PAYMENTS OFFICER

Reference 0PB29603
Job Reference:
0PB29603
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$56,987-$61,301
Classification:
ASO2
Engagement Type:
Ongoing
Closing Date:
17 Nov 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Ongoing Vacancy
  • Fantastic culture with a purpose and values driven organisation
  • Make a meaningful difference to the lives of our most vulnerable children

Role Details

The Finance and Corporate Services directorate is seeking a Carer Payments Officer to join their team.

The Carer Payments Officer is responsible for:

·        Providing efficient administrative, data processing and information support services, focusing on ensuring quality standards are maintained in relation to placements and Carer Support Payments across the State-wide Out of Home Care System.

·        Undertaking and assisting with quality checking, recording and verifying placement and ensure the maintenance of accurate records and notes on the Connected Client and Case Management System (C3MS) to facilitate timely Carer Support Payments Statewide.

·        Providing ranges of financial services and support to contribute to the effective operation of the Carers Payment program including account and invoice payment and processing.

 

About You

If you have organised and have the ability to prioritise work to meet deadlines then this may be the role for you.

The successful applicant should have experience in providing administrative support and be a good communicator that demonstrates attention to detail. You will also have high levels of personal integrity and motivation and has the ability to work collaboratively within a team.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Gina Vlassopoulos, Team Leader
8226 6666

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.