SUPERVISOR - RESIDENTIAL CARE

The Residential Care unit within our Out of Home Care directorate is seeking a Supervisor to join their team.

The Supervisor is responsible for:





Ensuring that all staff provide a safe, secure and nurturing environment for children and young people within Residential Care that ensures their physical, emotional, social and cultural wellbeing.

Leading, guiding and managing performance of a 24 hour workforce by providing expert guidance to staff to ensure high quality care to children and young people.

Facilitating the development, delivery and maintenance of programs which assist the care and wellbeing of children and young people.

Managing facilities and assets maintenance in consultation with Directorate Support.

About You



We are looking for a confident individual with experience in providing effective management and supervision of staff and providing practical advice on a wide range of residential care practices.

You will have knowledge of child and adolescent development, issues facing children and young people who require care and protection and knowledge of the legislative framework.

If you have the ability to analyse problems and formulate solutions based on the practical interpretation of policies, procedures and relevant legislation, then this may be the role for you.