SUPERVISOR - RESIDENTIAL CARE

The Department for Child Protection (DCP) plays a key role in
the protection of children, young people and their families within South
Australia. The department provides support to vulnerable children and young
people to be safe, strong and connected.
The
Region
Whyalla is located
395kms North West from Adelaide on Eyre Peninsula’s Spencer Gulf. The town’s
population of 22,000 makes it the third most populous city in the state of
South Australia behind Adelaide and Mt Gambier.
The Whyalla
office has a fulltime equivalent of 35 employees and is one of 6 offices in the
region. As a member of this team you will work with other professionals to
deliver services to young people and families in the Whyalla Region.
Benefits of
working with DCP in the Region:
- an opportunity
to collaborate with local government, non-government and community to
achieve collective outcomes
- an opportunity
to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable children and young people
- a strong
community culture and multidisciplinary team
- the opportunity
to work across a wide variety of work settings in regional, rural and
remote areas
- access to
professional development and support networks that will foster skills and
develop leadership
- flexible work
practices
This is a
unique opportunity to work alongside the local community and support good
outcomes for that community. You can find out more about the benefits of
working with DCP in Whyalla here