SUPERVISOR - RESIDENTIAL CARE

Reference 9T154E17
Job Reference:
9T154E17
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Whyalla
Salary Range:
$87,946-$92,614
Classification:
OPS6
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
06 Oct 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy Available until 31 December 2022
  • Contribute to the effective management of Residential Care settings
  • Provide expert guidance to Residential Care staff

Role Details

The Residential Care unit within our Out of Home Care directorate is seeking a Supervisor to join their team.

The Supervisor is responsible for:


  • Ensuring that all staff provide a safe, secure and nurturing environment for children and young people within Residential Care that ensures their physical, emotional, social and cultural wellbeing.
  • Leading, guiding and managing performance of a 24 hour workforce by providing expert guidance to staff to ensure high quality care to children and young people.
  • Facilitating the development, delivery and maintenance of programs which assist the care and wellbeing of children and young people.

  • Managing facilities and assets maintenance in consultation with Directorate Support.

About You

We are looking for a confident individual with experience in providing effective management and supervision of staff and providing practical advice on a wide range of residential care practices.

You will have knowledge of child and adolescent development, issues facing children and young people who require care and protection and knowledge of the legislative framework. 

If you have the ability to analyse problems and formulate solutions based on the practical interpretation of policies, procedures and relevant legislation, then this may be the role for you.

Contact Us

Enquiries to Adam Robins, A/Manager, Residential Care
0457 559 054

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time.