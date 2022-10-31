AHP1 SOCIAL WORKER/PO1 CASE MANAGER

Essential Qualifications:
AHP: A
degree level qualification in Social Work which gives eligibility for full
membership of the Australian Association of Social Workers.
PO: Appropriate
degree qualification in Community Services, Social Sciences, Human Services,
Health or related field.
Persons of Australian
Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent, who have the appropriate
background and skills but do not have the essential qualification, may apply
for and be engaged/assigned to the role of Social Worker and will be entitled
to apply for any Allied Health Professional roles requiring a qualification in
Social Work within the Department for Child Protection (DCP).
To
find out more about this role, including the key selection criteria and special
conditions, please click on the attached role description.
