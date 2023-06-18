MOUNT GAMBIER - OPS3 CHILD AND YOUTH WORKER, RESIDENTIAL CARE - POOL

Then
this is the role for you.
The
Department for Child Protection is looking for people who are keen to make a
difference in the lives of our state’s most vulnerable young people.
WE ARE ALSO SEEKING APPLICATIONS FROM
PERSONS INTERESTED IN WORKING NIGHT SHIFT ONLY (FULL TIME AND PART TIME)
CONSIDER A CAREER
As a Child and Youth Worker, you will be part of a team contributing to
improving the social and living skills of children and young people in
residential care, and assist in their effective transition into the community
and/or reunification/reconnection with their families, family-based care
providers or other suitable care options. You will assist in assessing their
individual needs as well as ensuring that appropriate levels of their safety
and supervision is maintained at all times. In this role, you will ensure
children and young people have opportunities to experience education and
opportunities for social, sporting and cultural activities.
Do you:
· Have a willingness
to complete CHC40313 Certificate IV in Child, Youth and Family Intervention
within the first 12 months of your employment?
· Have experience
working with children / young people in a residential care or related setting?
· Hold a current
HLTAID004/HLTAID012 – Provide Emergency First Aid in an Education Care Setting
Unit of Competency, or be willing to obtain one prior to an offer of
employment?
· Hold a current
Australian driver’s licence (P2 or above) and be willing to regularly drive
children and young people to various locations across the Mount Gambier region?
You must be willing to:
· Undergo a
psychological assessment of a kind determined by the Chief Executive prior to
commencing employment.
· Undertake relevant
medical and functional assessments to ensure your safety and suitability to
perform the psychical aspects of this role.
· Gain a Department
of Human Services (DHS) Child Related Employment Screening (Working with
Children Check) prior to commencing employment and during your employment with
DCP.
· Participate and
successfully complete CHC40313 Certificate IV in Child, Youth and Family
Intervention within the first 12 months which supports and develops your
practice in this role.
· Work shift work
which includes nights, weekends and public holidays.
About our recruitment process:
Our recruitment is ongoing and you can apply at any time for this
opportunity, as we undertake regular intakes throughout the year. These intakes
vary depending on organisational needs. If you are recommended and placed
in our Employment Pool, your application will remain active for 12 months. You
could be contacted at any time during this period and offered an opportunity to
commence employment with us (this will include initial induction and
training).
If you have selected to only work the night shift roster, you will still
be required to undertake the same selection process and complete the required
training as those working a 24/7 shift roster. This information is
included in the Frequently Asked
Questions. Further information will be provided to you should you progress
through the selection process on the training and induction for candidates only
working night shift.
What else do I need to know?
Before applying, review all the essential requirements and special
conditions as detailed in the attached Role Description and the Child and Youth
Worker (C&YW) Job Demands Info Sheet. Please refer to the Frequently Asked
Questions and other information about this role at the DCP Career Portal.
Our properties do not close, and the children and young people in our
care require your attention and supervision at all times. Our shifts
rotate and include AM, PM and active Night Shifts. The start and finish
times may vary, however you will be required to work across all three shifts
(unless you have selected night shift only). Shift work also involves
working weekends and Public Holidays. You are strongly encouraged to
consider this aspect of the role and whether it suits your current
circumstances.
If you choose to only work nights (on a full time or part time basis)
please indicate this as your preference in the application form. Further,
more specific information on working night shift only is outlined in our
Frequently Asked Questions.
How to apply:
- You will be required to
answer the mandatory behavioural questions and attach your cover
letter and a current résumé/curriculum vitae prior to clicking
'SUBMIT'.
- As the system times out
after 20 minutes of inactivity, it is recommended that you click 'SAVE AND
NEXT' to ensure that your application is retained. This ensures that you
will be able to resume your application by clicking 'CONTINUE'.
To find out more about these
roles we encourage you to attend an information session on Thursday 22
September 2022 at 6:30pm via Microsoft Teams. To register your
attendance please email the DCP Recruitment Team at
DCPRecruitment@sa.gov.au