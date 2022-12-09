The Aboriginal Practice Directorate is currently seeking a Senior
Policy and Project Officer to join their team on a full-time term basis for up
to 6 months.
The Senior Policy and Project Officer is responsible for:
- Developing and implementing projects, programs and services
to achieve improved outcomes for Aboriginal children and young people.
- Undertaking specialist policy and project activities that
contribute to the development of policies and procedures that enhance service
delivery.
- Providing high standard advice and briefings to Executives
and other stakeholders.
- Providing research and support to progress the State-wide
Aboriginal Training forums in DCP.
About You
Your experience in the development of new policies and
procedures and providing cultural input, support and direction on changes to
existing policies and procedures will be a key requirement for this role.
You will have experience in working effectively with
Aboriginal people, communities and agencies and the ability to establish collaborative
relationships and engage others. In addition to this, you will understand the
impact of equal opportunity policies, practices and social justice issues
frameworks.