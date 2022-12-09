The Aboriginal Practice Directorate is currently seeking a Senior Policy and Project Officer to join their team on a full-time term basis for up to 6 months.

The Senior Policy and Project Officer is responsible for:

Developing and implementing projects, programs and services to achieve improved outcomes for Aboriginal children and young people.

Undertaking specialist policy and project activities that contribute to the development of policies and procedures that enhance service delivery.

Providing high standard advice and briefings to Executives and other stakeholders.

Providing research and support to progress the State-wide Aboriginal Training forums in DCP.

About You

Your experience in the development of new policies and procedures and providing cultural input, support and direction on changes to existing policies and procedures will be a key requirement for this role.

You will have experience in working effectively with Aboriginal people, communities and agencies and the ability to establish collaborative relationships and engage others. In addition to this, you will understand the impact of equal opportunity policies, practices and social justice issues frameworks.