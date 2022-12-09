SENIOR POLICY AND PROJECT OFFICER

Reference 6LDF7082
Job Reference:
6LDF7082
Eligibility:
Open to applicants of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent only
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$95,588-$101,109
Classification:
ASO6
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
09 Dec 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Exciting full time term opportunity available for up to 6 months
  • Be part of a collaborative and culturally inclusive team
  • Improve outcomes for Aboriginal children and young people

Role Details

The Aboriginal Practice Directorate is currently seeking a Senior Policy and Project Officer to join their team on a full-time term basis for up to 6 months.

The Senior Policy and Project Officer is responsible for:

  • Developing and implementing projects, programs and services to achieve improved outcomes for Aboriginal children and young people.
  • Undertaking specialist policy and project activities that contribute to the development of policies and procedures that enhance service delivery.
  • Providing high standard advice and briefings to Executives and other stakeholders.
  • Providing research and support to progress the State-wide Aboriginal Training forums in DCP.

About You 

Your experience in the development of new policies and procedures and providing cultural input, support and direction on changes to existing policies and procedures will be a key requirement for this role.

You will have experience in working effectively with Aboriginal people, communities and agencies and the ability to establish collaborative relationships and engage others. In addition to this, you will understand the impact of equal opportunity policies, practices and social justice issues frameworks. 

Contact Us

Enquiries to Tracy Rigney, Director, Aboriginal Practice
08 8463 6186

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.