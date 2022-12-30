The DCP Mount Barker office is
seeking a Case Worker to join their
team.
The Case Worker is responsible for:
- Undertaking case management activities, including investigating child
protection matters relating to children and their families to ensure that high
quality standards of care for children placed in alternative care is
maintained, whilst ensuring that the services you provide are culturally
appropriate for Aboriginal children, their families and communities.
- Assisting in the development and implementation of team projects and
group activities which aim to enhance the lives of children under the
Guardianship of the Minister.
- Supporting families and enhance family relationships in a culturally
appropriate manner including providing information and support to carers.
About you
To be successful in this role, you will have experience in dealing with
conflict situations, including managing complex and challenging behaviours of
parents and children. You will also have demonstrated experience in
providing high level advice and assistance to clients and staff and the ability
to maintain positive, collaborative and respectful working relationships with a
wide range of key stakeholders.
You will have a passion and ability to initiate opportunities and
identify innovative solutions to enhance child safety outcomes for families
living in remote Aboriginal communities using your knowledge of the Children
and Young People (Safety) Act (CYPS) Act, and Families and Communities Act.