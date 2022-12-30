The DCP Mount Barker office is seeking a Case Worker to join their team.

The Case Worker is responsible for:

Undertaking case management activities, including investigating child protection matters relating to children and their families to ensure that high quality standards of care for children placed in alternative care is maintained, whilst ensuring that the services you provide are culturally appropriate for Aboriginal children, their families and communities.

Assisting in the development and implementation of team projects and group activities which aim to enhance the lives of children under the Guardianship of the Minister.

Supporting families and enhance family relationships in a culturally appropriate manner including providing information and support to carers.

About you

To be successful in this role, you will have experience in dealing with conflict situations, including managing complex and challenging behaviours of parents and children. You will also have demonstrated experience in providing high level advice and assistance to clients and staff and the ability to maintain positive, collaborative and respectful working relationships with a wide range of key stakeholders.

You will have a passion and ability to initiate opportunities and identify innovative solutions to enhance child safety outcomes for families living in remote Aboriginal communities using your knowledge of the Children and Young People (Safety) Act (CYPS) Act, and Families and Communities Act.