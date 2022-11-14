The
Disability and Development unit within our Strategy, Partnerships and Reform
directorate are seeking a Senior
Clinician to join their team.
The Senior Clinician is responsible for:
· Providing
assessment, planning and implementation of specialised interventions to support
children, young people and their carers.
· Providing
professional consultancy, advice and educational services to DCP staff and
other agencies to achieve integrated therapeutic outcomes for children and young people and maintain key stakeholder relationships.
· Providing professional consultancy advice, educational services to
DCP staff and key stakeholders and provide clinical supervision to students.
· Contributing to policy, service development, review and evaluation
to support service delivery and best practice in multidisciplinary therapeutic
services within DCP.
About You
We are
looking for a confident individual who is able to communicate effectively both
verbally and in writing with a diverse range of stakeholders.
You will have high level clinical reasoning skills
and an ability to identify innovative solutions to problems which support
outstanding development and therapy needs of children and young people
presenting with complex behavioural problems.
If you have
a demonstrated understanding of the nature of disability and development delay,
complex trauma and the impacts for children and young people, then this may be
the role for you.