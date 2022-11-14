The Disability and Development unit within our Strategy, Partnerships and Reform directorate are seeking a Senior Clinician to join their team.

The Senior Clinician is responsible for:



· Providing assessment, planning and implementation of specialised interventions to support children, young people and their carers.



· Providing professional consultancy, advice and educational services to DCP staff and other agencies to achieve integrated therapeutic outcomes for children and young people and maintain key stakeholder relationships.



· Providing professional consultancy advice, educational services to DCP staff and key stakeholders and provide clinical supervision to students.



· Contributing to policy, service development, review and evaluation to support service delivery and best practice in multidisciplinary therapeutic services within DCP.





About You

We are looking for a confident individual who is able to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing with a diverse range of stakeholders.

You will have high level clinical reasoning skills and an ability to identify innovative solutions to problems which support outstanding development and therapy needs of children and young people presenting with complex behavioural problems.

If you have a demonstrated understanding of the nature of disability and development delay, complex trauma and the impacts for children and young people, then this may be the role for you.