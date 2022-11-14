SENIOR CLINICIAN

Reference 2CAACEB0
img
Job Reference:
2CAACEB0
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$85,665-$99,241
Classification:
AHP2
Engagement Type:
Ongoing
Closing Date:
14 Nov 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • x 2 Full Time Ongoing Vacancies
  • Provide leadership within a multidisciplinary team
  • Lead the design and delivery of staff and carer education programs and resources

Role Details

The Disability and Development unit within our Strategy, Partnerships and Reform directorate are seeking a Senior Clinician to join their team.

The Senior Clinician is responsible for:

    
·      Providing assessment, planning and implementation of specialised interventions to support children, young people and their carers.


·      Providing professional consultancy, advice and educational services to DCP staff and other agencies to achieve integrated therapeutic outcomes for children and young people and maintain key stakeholder relationships.


·      Providing professional consultancy advice, educational services to DCP staff and key stakeholders and provide clinical supervision to students.


·      Contributing to policy, service development, review and evaluation to support service delivery and best practice in multidisciplinary therapeutic services within DCP.


About You

We are looking for a confident individual who is able to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing with a diverse range of stakeholders.

You will have high level clinical reasoning skills and an ability to identify innovative solutions to problems which support outstanding development and therapy needs of children and young people presenting with complex behavioural problems. 

If you have a demonstrated understanding of the nature of disability and development delay, complex trauma and the impacts for children and young people, then this may be the role for you.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Julie Jensen, Manager, Disability and Development Services
0467 779 403

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.