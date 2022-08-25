Our Finance and Corporate Services are currently seeking a Financial Systems and Compliance
Coordinator to join their team.
The Financial Systems and Compliance Coordinator is responsible
for coordinating
the delivery of a range of efficient financial business services for the
Department, including liaising with relevant stakeholders in order to identify
and address new or existing service delivery requirements and issues, as
required.
You
will also contribute to the development of briefings and policy, as well as
provide advice, which supports the Department’s financial business and
administration functions, objectives and strategic plans.
About you
To be successful in this role, you will have experience in coordinating,
supervising and undertaking the delivery of business and financial management
services. You
will have extensive experience in working with information technology, including
the use of data management, reporting systems and Excel spreadsheets.
You
will have effective written and verbal communication skills to provide expert
advice and reports to a wide range of stakeholders, conduct successful
negotiations, resolve conflict and facilitate the achievement of positive
business results.