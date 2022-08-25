Our Finance and Corporate Services are currently seeking a Financial Systems and Compliance Coordinator to join their team.

The Financial Systems and Compliance Coordinator is responsible for coordinating the delivery of a range of efficient financial business services for the Department, including liaising with relevant stakeholders in order to identify and address new or existing service delivery requirements and issues, as required.

You will also contribute to the development of briefings and policy, as well as provide advice, which supports the Department’s financial business and administration functions, objectives and strategic plans.

About you

To be successful in this role, you will have experience in coordinating, supervising and undertaking the delivery of business and financial management services. You will have extensive experience in working with information technology, including the use of data management, reporting systems and Excel spreadsheets.

You will have effective written and verbal communication skills to provide expert advice and reports to a wide range of stakeholders, conduct successful negotiations, resolve conflict and facilitate the achievement of positive business results.