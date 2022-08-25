FINANCIAL SYSTEMS AND COMPLIANCE COORDINATOR

Reference 1V6AD0A2
Job Reference:
1V6AD0A2
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$82,042-$91,245
Classification:
ASO5
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
25 Aug 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy Available until 14 September 2023
  • Provide positive leadership to a team of staff
  • Contribute to the development of briefings and policy

Role Details

Our Finance and Corporate Services are currently seeking a Financial Systems and Compliance Coordinator to join their team.

The Financial Systems and Compliance Coordinator is responsible for coordinating the delivery of a range of efficient financial business services for the Department, including liaising with relevant stakeholders in order to identify and address new or existing service delivery requirements and issues, as required.

You will also contribute to the development of briefings and policy, as well as provide advice, which supports the Department’s financial business and administration functions, objectives and strategic plans.

About you

To be successful in this role, you will have experience in coordinating, supervising and undertaking the delivery of business and financial management services. You will have extensive experience in working with information technology, including the use of data management, reporting systems and Excel spreadsheets.

You will have effective written and verbal communication skills to provide expert advice and reports to a wide range of stakeholders, conduct successful negotiations, resolve conflict and facilitate the achievement of positive business results.

Contact Us

Enquiries to Kristy Carter, Team Leader, Financial Operations
8226 1564

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.