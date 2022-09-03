WELLBEING PARTNER (RESIDENTIAL CARE)

Reference 8N2D320A
Job Reference:
8N2D320A
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$101,124-$108,467
Classification:
AHP3
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
03 Sep 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy Available until 28 July 2023
  • Tailor wellbeing programs to suit employees working within Residential Care
  • Build and form meaningful relationships with individuals and groups

Role Details

The DCP Residential Care Team are currently seeking a Wellbeing Partner to join their team.

In this role you will deliver wellbeing services to Residential Care employees to improve engagement, retention by creating a positive workplace. You will undertake holistic assessments and wellbeing checks with employees and identify supports needed to ensure health and wellbeing in the workplace.

You will also work with key stakeholders to identify and be responsive to emerging issues with individuals or groups as they arise and recommend practices to improve health and wellbeing of our employees.

About You

The successful applicant will have experience in dealing with sensitive and complex issues and identifying emerging trends in learning methodologies that can be rapidly adapted to meet stakeholder needs. You will be able to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing with a diverse range of individuals and groups.

If you are able to operate in a rapidly changing environment and prioritise work to meet objectives within required timeframes, then this may be the role for you.

Attachments

Contact Us

Enquiries to Yvonne Philp, Executive Assistant to the Director, Residential Care
8226 5982

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.