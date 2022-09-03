WELLBEING PARTNER (RESIDENTIAL CARE)

The DCP
Residential Care Team are currently seeking a Wellbeing Partner to join their
team.
In this
role you will deliver wellbeing services to Residential Care employees to
improve engagement, retention by creating a positive workplace. You will
undertake holistic assessments and wellbeing checks with employees and identify
supports needed to ensure health and wellbeing in the workplace.
You will also
work with key stakeholders to identify and be responsive to emerging issues
with individuals or groups as they arise and recommend practices to improve
health and wellbeing of our employees.
About You
The
successful applicant will have experience in dealing with sensitive and complex
issues and identifying emerging trends in learning methodologies that can be
rapidly adapted to meet stakeholder needs. You will be able to communicate
effectively both verbally and in writing with a diverse range of individuals
and groups.
If
you are able to operate in a rapidly changing environment and prioritise work
to meet objectives within required timeframes, then this may be the role for
you.