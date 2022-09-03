WELLBEING PARTNER (RESIDENTIAL CARE)

The DCP Residential Care Team are currently seeking a Wellbeing Partner to join their team.

In this role you will deliver wellbeing services to Residential Care employees to improve engagement, retention by creating a positive workplace. You will undertake holistic assessments and wellbeing checks with employees and identify supports needed to ensure health and wellbeing in the workplace.

You will also work with key stakeholders to identify and be responsive to emerging issues with individuals or groups as they arise and recommend practices to improve health and wellbeing of our employees.

About You

The successful applicant will have experience in dealing with sensitive and complex issues and identifying emerging trends in learning methodologies that can be rapidly adapted to meet stakeholder needs. You will be able to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing with a diverse range of individuals and groups.

If you are able to operate in a rapidly changing environment and prioritise work to meet objectives within required timeframes, then this may be the role for you.