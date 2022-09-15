AHP2/PO2 SENIOR ASSESSMENT OFFICER

Essential Qualifications
AHP: A degree
level qualification in Social Work which gives eligibility for full membership
of the Australian Association of Social Workers.
PO: Appropriate degree
qualification in Community Services, Social Sciences, Human Services, Health or
related field.
Persons of Australian Aboriginal or
Torres Strait Islander descent, who have the appropriate background and skills
but do not have the essential qualification, may apply for and be
engaged/assigned to the role of Social Worker and will be entitled to apply for
any Allied Health Professional roles requiring a qualification in Social Work
within the Department for Child Protection (DCP).
To
find out more about this role, including the key selection criteria and special
conditions, please click on the attached role description.
