AHP2/PO2 SENIOR ASSESSMENT OFFICER

Reference 3DEF1CC1
Job Reference:
3DEF1CC1
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$85,665-$99,241
Classification:
AHP2
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
15 Sep 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy Available until 1 September 2023
  • Remuneration: AHP2 ($85,665 - $99,241 p.a)/PO2 ($85,665 - $94,801 p.a)
  • Undertake thorough assessments and recommendations of carer applicants

Role Details

The Carer Approval and Review unit of our Out of Home Care directorate are seeking a Senior Assessment Officer to join their team.

In this role you will ensure the promotion of quality outcomes in the out-of-home care system by monitoring and enhancing the quality of carer approvals, reviews and carer cancellations. You will have the opportunity to assess risk and using your professional judgement, evaluate agency reports and other relevant information in collaboration with key stakeholders and other DCP staff.

About You

The successful applicant will have the ability to develop and maintain productive working relationships and be an effective communicator in order to resolve complex issues. You will have the ability to evaluate information from multiple sources, assess risk and use initiative to propose solutions to complex issues.

To successfully undertake this role, you will have experience in dealing with complex issues, including preparing and presenting written reports, demonstrating an ability to critically analyse issues and identify innovative solutions.

Contact Us

Enquiries to Craig Rainsford, Supervisor
8226 2512

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.