AHP2/PO2 SENIOR ASSESSMENT OFFICER

The Carer Approval and Review unit of our Out of Home Care directorate are seeking a Senior Assessment Officer to join their team.

In this role you will ensure the promotion of quality outcomes in the out-of-home care system by monitoring and enhancing the quality of carer approvals, reviews and carer cancellations. You will have the opportunity to assess risk and using your professional judgement, evaluate agency reports and other relevant information in collaboration with key stakeholders and other DCP staff.

About You

The successful applicant will have the ability to develop and maintain productive working relationships and be an effective communicator in order to resolve complex issues. You will have the ability to evaluate information from multiple sources, assess risk and use initiative to propose solutions to complex issues.

To successfully undertake this role, you will have experience in dealing with complex issues, including preparing and presenting written reports, demonstrating an ability to critically analyse issues and identify innovative solutions.