SENIOR DISABILITY CONSULTANT

Providing advice and support to DCP staff in the identification of children and young people with disability and developmental delay and connecting with the National Disability Insurance Agency to support disability needs.

Contributing to the design and delivery of staff and carer education programs, resources and establish and maintain key stakeholder relationships to promote sharing of knowledge through effective collaboration between agencies.

Contributing to policy, service development, review and evaluation to support service delivery and best practice in multidisciplinary therapeutic services within DCP.

Providing professional support and mentoring to DCP staff and provide clinical supervision to students.

About You

Do you have a demonstrated clinical understanding of the development and therapy needs of children and youth with disability and use your experience to provide specialist disability services?

Would you like to use your skills and knowledge to plan, develop, implement and evaluate individualised interventions aimed at meeting the complex needs of clients?

In this role, you will apply your skills and knowledge to guide, advise and develop other staff and students in your area of expertise. You will use your problem solving skills in order to create and implement innovative solutions to problems. Could this be the role for you?