SENIOR DISABILITY CONSULTANT

Reference 6G39E71D
img
Job Reference:
6G39E71D
Eligibility:
External Vacancy – Open to Everyone
Division:
Department for Child Protection
Location:
Adelaide CBD
Salary Range:
$85,665-$99,241
Classification:
AHP2
Engagement Type:
Term
Closing Date:
03 Nov 2022 11:00 PM

Role Highlights

  • Full Time Term Vacancy Available until 5 January 2024
  • Be part of an organisation focused on inclusion and client outcomes
  • Work with a dynamic and enthusiastic team

Role Details

The Disability and Development unit within the Strategy, Partnerships and Reform directorate is seeking a Senior Disability Consultant to join their team.

The Senior Disability Consultant is responsible for:

  • Providing advice and support to DCP staff in the identification of children and young people with disability and developmental delay and connecting with the National Disability Insurance Agency to support disability needs.
  • Contributing to the design and delivery of staff and carer education programs, resources and establish and maintain key stakeholder relationships to promote sharing of knowledge through effective collaboration between agencies.
  • Contributing to policy, service development, review and evaluation to support service delivery and best practice in multidisciplinary therapeutic services within DCP.
  • Providing professional support and mentoring to DCP staff and provide clinical supervision to students.

About You

Do you have a demonstrated clinical understanding of the development and therapy needs of children and youth with disability and use your experience to provide specialist disability services? 

Would you like to use your skills and knowledge to plan, develop, implement and evaluate individualised interventions aimed at meeting the complex needs of clients?

In this role, you will apply your skills and knowledge to guide, advise and develop other staff and students in your area of expertise. You will use your problem solving skills in order to create and implement innovative solutions to problems.  Could this be the role for you?

Contact Us

Enquiries to Debra Collins, Manager, Regional Disability Support
0439 630 256

People of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent and/or those who have a disability are strongly encouraged to apply.

Application Instructions

You will be required to submit a 2 page cover letter addressing the key selection criteria of the role,a current resume/curriculum vitae and responses to the questions contained within the application.

For assistance with any technical issues please contact the help desk on DCPPledge@sa.gov.au

Service delivery roles within the Department for Child Protection (DCP) may be governed by one (or more) of the Emergency Management Directions, issued under the South Australian Public Health Act 2011. To be employed in such a role that is considered to be in scope, you will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA approved vaccine and provide proof of vaccination status. Please discuss this with the enquiries person on the vacancy should you have any queries in regards to this matter.

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.